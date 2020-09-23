Customer Sales Services Consultant (CSSC)

The Customer Sales Services Consultant is responsible for optimizing relationships with existing clients as well as new clients. The CSSC will oversee administrative and creative needs, and is responsible for the overall effectiveness of internal sales. They are also responsible for identifying, creating, and promoting new digital sales opportunities and concepts. The position consistently seeks and implements methods to garner new business, and revenue for the Relevant Radio sales team.

For the full job description and requirements please go to https://relevantradio.com/about/careers/current-openings/

If you are interested in this position email a letter of interest, along with your resume, to [email protected]