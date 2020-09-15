Emmis Communications full-time staff accountant position for 3 NY radio stations. Candidate may work remotely from their home office anywhere in the US as most transactions were converted to paperless and all meetings may be conducted via web conferencing. Manage the cash and AR daily transactions including the application of cash, billing, billing adjustments, and collections. Also assist with accounts payables activities including posting and coding invoices, providing payment support, sales tax, etc. Assist with audit requests and SOX compliance. Must be able to work independently, follow up appropriately with requests, and make sound decisions. Minimum 5 years’ experience in both accounting and radio industry is required. BS in accounting is a plus.

Apply on line to www.emmis.com