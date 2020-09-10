Westwood One Kicks Off NFL Season

Westwood One, exclusive network radio partner of the NFL, starts its 34 consecutive season Thursday night. The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans to start the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Westwood One will provide play-by-play coverage of the NFL’s national regular season package of prime time games including Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, the entire postseason including the expanded Wild Card playoffs, and Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One Sports will also offer the features NFL Insider, NFL Preview, NFL101, and NFL Fantasy Forecast. Football fans can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM and on NFL Game Pass.