WNYC Helping Relaunch, “Consider This”

The podcast will be produced by public radio stations in 10 different markets. WNYC’s Rebeca Obarra has been named producer and host.

In making the announcement, WNYC’s Editor in Chief, Audrey Cooper, said “This represents a significant technological innovation in on-demand audio because it gives listeners a personalized mix of national news and local reporting from their own community based on their physical location. This national/local on-demand experience is not only a first for public radio but for the podcast industry as a whole, made possible by our shared journalism and digital networks.”

Consider This will drop each weekday at 5 PM for listening during evening drive.