By airing 50,128 commercials on radio stations across the country, The Home Depot was radio’s number one national advertiser last week, according to Media Monitors. Lowe’s jumped from 18th to 2nd with 46,836 commercials, to stay close to its number one competitor.

Rounding out the top five were Progressive Insurance (44,698), GEICO (40,436) and the National Highway Transportation Administration (39,989).