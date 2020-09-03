NAB/RAB Radio Show Speakers Set

The National Association of Broadcasters and Radio Advertising Bureau Radio Show speakers are set and registration is open. The week-long online event is set for October 5-9.

Sessions will include an Executive Town Hall featuring Mary Berner, Cumulus; David Field, Entercom; and Bob Pittman, iHeart. NBC News Senior Business Correspondent and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle will moderate the session.

Radio host, author and personal finance expert Dave Ramsey and author and business leader Rishad Tobaccowala are among the keynote speakers confirmed.

Registration is now open for the show that will include award presentations, technology demonstrations and in-depth discussions focused on audio, radio, advertising and podcasting.