Walden Wants More Ownership Diversity

Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, and a former radio broadcaster has introduced a bill to promote diversity among the broadcast industry.

The Bill directs The FCC to establish a broadcast incubator program to support the entry of new and diverse voices in the broadcasting industry by providing for an established broadcaster and an emerging broadcaster to enter into a qualifying incubator relationship.

Under the requirements of the Walden Bill, for an emerging broadcaster to qualify for a station, there will be a limit to the number of stations that broadcaster can control and a cap on gross revenue that broadcaster can earn.

The established broadcaster will provide training, financing or access to resources. There needs to be mutually agreed-upon goals. The relationship must be for a minimum of two years before the emerging broadcaster takes over the incubated station.

A joint application must be submitted and the FCC will oversee the relationship.

Here’s what Walden said about his Bill: “As a former radio station owner in rural Oregon, I know well that our local broadcasters are often Americans’ primary source of local news, particularly in rural areas. I understand the importance of ensuring broadcast owners and their content reflect the communities they serve. We must ensure our local broadcast media stations can continue to compete in today’s media marketplace and attract future generations to the industry to continue to provide local and diverse information across communities. I am proud to introduce this bill today that will support our hardworking broadcasters and ensure the industry’s continued growth and prosper it.”

Read the entire 24-page BillHERE.