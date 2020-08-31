Two Long-Time Radio Leaders Launch Music Network

Dallas based Clear Media Network has launched a new 24/7 Music Format Radio Network aimed at helping independent operators. Clear Media is run by veteran broadcasters Mark McCray and Gary Spurgeon. The network is offering three formats: Adult Contemporary, Country and Adult R&B.

McCray has 28-years of programming experience and has been named to Radio Ink’s “Best Program Directors in America” list three times. His stations have been nominated for several NAB Crystal Awards.

Spurgeon is a 42-year broadcasting veteran, with 33-years of Radio Leadership and Management experience as Senior V/P, Regional V/P and V/P GM in small, medium and major markets. He is a five time recipient of Radio Ink’s “Best General Managers In America”, R&R’s “Small Market GM of the Year,” and NAB Crystal Award station nominations.

Spurgeon said the goal with this network was simple, to build a network to super-serve the Independent Radio Operator/Owner. “The network is designed to operate 100% self-sufficiently and/or operator free. No expensive satellite equipment, payroll expenses or heavy start-up fees. It’s literally a “Radio Station In A Box”.

McCray added that each format is designed with chart-topping hits. “Songs that have been highly researched, tested and meticulously selected to provide listeners with a positive, uplifting and feel good sound. The formats are uniquely positioned, formatted and dynamically programmed compared to others in the A/C, Country and R&B space.”

For more information call 972-674-3100 or e-mail [email protected].

Visit their website at www.clearmedianetwork.com