Guess What BIG Radio Star is Co-Hosting The Radio Wayne’s?

That’s right, Angela Yee, one of the hosts of the nationally syndicated and most successful morning shows in the country, “The Breakfast Club.” Yee will co-host the 28th Radio Wayne awards on September 15, with Radio ink Publisher Deborah Parenti. The event will be presented on Facebook Live and YouTube and is sponsored by Nielsen.

A two time Gracie winner, Ms. Yee will be inducted into the 2020 National Radio Hall of Fame, along with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God of “The Breakfast Club” on October 29.

Radio Ink’s Radio Wayne awards honor radio’s sales and management professionals who emulate a level of professionalism encouraged by Wayne Cornils, who championed excellence in radio sales throughout his career and for whom the awards are named. The awards are judged blindly by an independent panel of judges to whom the finalists are not identified other than by qualifications.

Set yourself a Facebook reminder by registering for the event on Facebook HERE.