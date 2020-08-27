Radio Ready To Deliver When Laura Lands

As most Americans went to sleep last night, residents in the Gulf Coast area were preparing for a powerful Category 4 Hurricane. Laura was forecast to hit the Louisiana shore with 150 MPH winds that could lead to catastrophic storm surge.

Townsquare’s Todd Lawley oversees Louisiana for the company, including Shreveport, Lafayette and Lake Charles. Lawley told Radio Ink late last night the Category 4 storm was headed right for Lake Charles. Here’s how his team has been preparing for Laura. “We have been in coverage mode since late last week with the dual Hurricanes in the Gulf. Our news talk stations have had several interviews with local law enforcement agencies, governor’s office, DOTD, our main electrical company provider, reporters from THE Weather Channel has been reporting on several of our other stations. Engineering has gone to all transmitters and double checked weather proofing of all buildings and made sure all generators were full. Hurricane Safety tips are on-air on what to do before the storm and will change to what to do after the storm.”

Lawley says right now stations are in wall-to-wall coverage. “In Lafayette on KPEL FM News/Talk and KHXT Hot 105. In Lake Charles we are partnering with KLPC TV for coverage as we were forced to evacuate our building for safety reasons but will be back on the air in the morning with local personalities for wall to wall coverage. Shreveport will go wall to wall on KEEL AM News/Talk in the morning.”

What about Townsquare employees? What are they doing to inform the community? “Our teams in Louisiana know people want geographically live and local news and information during this unprecedented storm. Our on-air talent is delivering messages over the air, on our station apps, website and social applications. Because we are live and local, we have instant access to all government agencies, local and state, to provide us with up to the minute information. Also, our on-air staff live and work in our community and are the trusted voices in the community and give us the ability to provide wall to wall coverage when our audience needs credible information.”

Meanwhile in Beaumont Texas, we heard from iHeartMedia Senior Vice President of Programming Trey Poston. iHeart is home to a 5-station cluster in that market which covers the entire Southeast Texas area and was one of the primary targets of the storm.

They’ve also been preparing since late last week when their local meteorologist first saw that this could be an issue for their area. “We evacuated the majority of our staff with only key on-air personnel and our station engineer remaining in the area. We made sure that all technical aspects at our transmitter sites and our studios were up to date and all generators were fueled and functional. We also made the preparations for going into wall to wall cover age with staff assignments, timelines and coordinated how we would construct our coverage.”

Poston says the stations began wall-to-wall coverage at 3pm Wednesday and they are ready to deliver for the community. “Luckily and unfortunately our staff has been through many hurricane, storms and floods and know exactly how our community feels in these times. We actually have multiple staff, including myself, who have had their homes flooded in prior storms.