Here Are The 2020 Radio Ink Radio Wayne Finalists

On Tuesday, September 15th, in a Live Virtual Event on Facebook and YouTube Radio Ink will present the 2020 Radio Wayne awards. It’s the 28th year Radio Ink will present Radio’s most prestigious awards in sales, marketing, and management.

More details on our virtual event will be released in the coming days.

Here are the 2020 finalists.



DIGITAL

Nathan Kocher – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville

Deena Roemer Herman – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia

Chase Culp – Cumulus Media Dallas-Ft. Worth

Louisiana Ricome – Cox Media Group, Houston-Galveston

Cathleen Mingarino – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May

STREETFIGHTER

Ivelisse Padilla – Entravision, Orlando

Tich McWilliams – Tuned In Broadcasting, Nashville

Jeff Salvano – Entercom, Phoenix

Carlene Swensson – Cumulus, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Jonathan Daniel – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville

Michael Walden – Entercom, Chattanooga

James Barton – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May

Tracy Roberts – Cox Media Group, Atlanta

SALES MANAGERS

Jeff Marcero – Cumulus Detroit

Deanna Meadows – Forcht Broadcasting, Paintsville, KY

Kourtney Thompson – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

RJ Lane – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Jaime Frankel – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia

Erin Lastra – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

STU OLD NATIONAL SALES MANAGERS

Bertha Martinez – Univision Communications

Janine Quintana – Entercom Communications

Adelle Danson – Local Media San Diego

Joe Cariffe – Bonneville San Francisco

Brian Samborski – Radio One

April Brinks-Bailey – Beasley Media Group

DOS/GSM

Peter Kowalski – Entercom Communications, Detroit

Stephanie Theisen – Leighton Broadcasting, St. Cloud

Jill Masek – NRG Media, Lincoln

Sierra Walker – Midwest Communications, Green Bay

Dawn Girocco – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Carol Commander – Saga Communications, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News

Rob Keegan – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia

Jaleigh Long – Cox Media Group, Atlanta

MARKET MANAGER/GENERAL MANAGER

Bob Grammens – Sheridan Media, Sheridan, WY

Jeff Federman – Entercom Communications, Los Angeles

Brett Beshore – iHeartMedia, Indianapolis

Allison Warren – Cumulus Media, Nashville

Gordy Rush – Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge

Cary Pahigian – Hearst Broadcasting, Baltimore

Sabina Widmann – Univision Communications, San Diego, Las Vegas, McAllen

