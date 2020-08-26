    Here Are The 2020 Radio Ink Radio Wayne Finalists

    On Tuesday, September 15th, in a Live Virtual Event on Facebook and YouTube Radio Ink will present the 2020 Radio Wayne awards. It’s the 28th year Radio Ink will present Radio’s most prestigious awards in sales, marketing, and management.

    More details on our virtual event will be released in the coming days.

    Here are the 2020 finalists.

     


    DIGITAL
    Nathan Kocher – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville
    Deena Roemer Herman – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
    Chase Culp – Cumulus Media  Dallas-Ft. Worth
    Louisiana Ricome – Cox Media Group, Houston-Galveston
    Cathleen Mingarino – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May

    STREETFIGHTER   
    Ivelisse Padilla – Entravision, Orlando
    Tich McWilliams – Tuned In Broadcasting, Nashville
    Jeff Salvano – Entercom, Phoenix
    Carlene Swensson – Cumulus, Dallas-Ft. Worth
    Jonathan Daniel – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville
    Michael Walden – Entercom, Chattanooga
    James Barton – Longport Media, Atlantic City-Cape May
    Tracy Roberts – Cox Media Group, Atlanta

    SALES MANAGERS   
    Jeff Marcero – Cumulus Detroit
    Deanna Meadows – Forcht Broadcasting, Paintsville, KY
    Kourtney Thompson – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
    RJ Lane – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth
    Jaime Frankel – Beasley Media Group,   Philadelphia
    Erin Lastra – Cox Media Group, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

    STU OLD NATIONAL SALES MANAGERS
    Bertha Martinez – Univision Communications
    Janine Quintana – Entercom Communications
    Adelle Danson – Local Media San Diego
    Joe Cariffe  – Bonneville San Francisco
    Brian Samborski  – Radio One
    April Brinks-Bailey – Beasley Media Group

    DOS/GSM
    Peter Kowalski – Entercom Communications, Detroit
    Stephanie Theisen – Leighton Broadcasting, St. Cloud
    Jill Masek – NRG Media, Lincoln
    Sierra Walker – Midwest Communications, Green Bay
    Dawn Girocco – Cumulus Media, Dallas-Ft. Worth
    Carol Commander – Saga Communications, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News
    Rob Keegan – Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
    Jaleigh Long – Cox Media Group, Atlanta

    MARKET MANAGER/GENERAL MANAGER
    Bob Grammens – Sheridan Media, Sheridan, WY
    Jeff Federman – Entercom Communications, Los Angeles
    Brett Beshore – iHeartMedia, Indianapolis
    Allison Warren – Cumulus Media, Nashville
    Gordy Rush – Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge
    Cary Pahigian – Hearst Broadcasting, Baltimore
    Sabina Widmann – Univision Communications, San Diego, Las Vegas, McAllen

    More details on our virtual event will be coming in the days ahead.

