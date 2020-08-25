Introducing Hispanic Radio LIVE!

If you work in or compete with Hispanic radio in your market, this event will help you increase your share of the ratings and revenue pie.



Radio Ink is pleased to announce that Hispanic Radio LIVE!, a virtual series presented in five weekly 90-minute installments, will kick off on October 1 and run through October 29 — each Thursday of the month.

In making the announcement, Deborah Parenti, EVP/Publisher of Radio Ink, remarked, “The platform has changed. The wealth of information, the data points, the need to share ideas and discuss the future of Hispanic radio have not. And thanks to the greater connectivity offered in a virtual presentation, attendees will share this exciting experience with more Hispanic radio associates than ever before.”



Each week will include a mix of panels, keynotes, and other presentations that will delve into the issues and challenges facing Hispanic radio at this unprecedented time in history.



Gordon Borrell, leading local media analyst and consultant, and Matt Sunshine, top sales trainer and strategist, are confirmed to present during the five-week extravaganza. Panels focused on programming challenges, political and general revenue expectations in the face of COVID-19, FCC and Washington initiatives impacting Hispanic radio, an advertising roundtable, and a sit-down with some of the industry’s top Hispanic executives are all part of the agenda.



And concluding the month-long series will be the Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony during the closing session on October 29.



Registration for all five weeks is only $149 and includes playback through November 30, 2020. If you miss a session or want to review it, you’ll have the ability to do that for a full month!

PLUS – be one of the first 200 to register and you will receive a special tote bag full of goodies and an opportunity to win prizes each week.

Visit the agenda for ongoing updates and register NOW for Hispanic Radio LIVE!