General Sales Manager

Exciting opportunity  with  70 year old, well  established Radio station in Plattsburgh, NY
on beautiful Lake Champlain!! We need a general sales manager to handle local, regional,
and  national advertising.  #1  station in  Clinton County.  New ownership last fall. Potential
candidate should have  radio sales experience,  some management experience also preferred.  ADVANCEMENT TO STATION MANAGER/CO-OWNER POSSIBLE!! Sales manager
will maintain client list and guide sales people.  Send resume in confidence to:  [email protected].  Hometown Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer

