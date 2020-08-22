iHeart Fires Host Over Kamalla Harris Comment

WTAM Cleveland News Anchor Kyle Cornell is out of a job after referring to Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris as “colored.” The comment was made in a news teaser during Wednesday night’s Cleveland Indians game.

Outraged reaction was swift to hit social media, and the station wasted little time in parting ways with Cornell, offering up this statement: “We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” WTAM program director said in a statement Thursday. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.

In an interview on WKYC-TV in Cleveland, Cornell apologized: “I wasn’t trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that. That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry.”