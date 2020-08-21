Radio Ready For NABLF Awards

More than 500 radio and television stations nationwide will broadcast the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The first airing will be August 22, 7 PM EST.

Former Service to America Leadership Award recipients, including award-winning actress Glenn Close, multi-platinum country music star Sara Evans, and renowned actress and humanitarian Sharon Stone, will serve as presenters in the program.

The list of participating stations and scheduled airings can be found at ServiceToAmericaAwards.org.