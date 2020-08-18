Racial Tweet Leads To Suspension

Charlotte Hornets radio play-by-play man John Focke has been suspended indefinitely after he used a racial slur on Twitter during a Jazz-Nuggets game. Focke deleted the tweet and said it was a typo.

Focke, who’s in his first season calling games, said he wanted to tweet out the word “Nuggets” when he typed the n-word instead

He followed that up with another tweet: “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I’m truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.”

