TODAY IS THE DEADLINE TO NOMINATE YOUR MANAGER

It’s time to make your nomination for Radio Ink‘s 2020 Best Managers in Radio list. Nominees must be current General Managers, Market Managers, or Regional Vice Presidents. The deadline for nominations is TODAY at 5 p.m. Make your nomination HERE.
It’s time to make your nomination for Radio Ink‘s 2020 Best Managers in Radio list. Nominees must be current General Managers, Market Managers, or Regional Vice Presidents. The deadline for nominations is TODAY at 5 p.m. Make your nomination HERE.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.