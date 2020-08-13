Is selling media advertising part of your DNA? Do you thrive teaching others how to be as successful as you? Can you share your Radio & Digital creativity and experience? New South Radio in Jackson, MS is looking for the best General Sales Manager east of the Mississippi. We have five of the most successful radio stations and digital companies in the south with Y101 (WYOY), US96 (WUSJ), MIX98.7 (WJKK), 93-5 The Legend (WHJT), and Blues 93-1 (WIIN). We are seeking a strong seller, coach, teacher, leader, and team builder. Great base, commissions, benefits, and strong sales team already in place. If you’re a high-performing seller and manager who can help us meet new customer acquisition and revenue growth targets while keeping us competitive and innovative, we want to hear from you. You will be responsible for maximizing our sales team potential, crafting sales plans and proposals, calling on clients, and training and coaching our team. Email your resume to GM/Market Manager Bob Lawrence @[email protected]. New South Radio is an EOE.