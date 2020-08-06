Salem Revenue Decline Not As Bad As Others

Conservative and Christian broadcaster Salem Media only experienced a total revenue decline of 18.3% in the second quarter which is not nearly as bad as many other broadcasters.

Broadcast revenue declined 19.6% with April down 24.5%, May was down 24.7% and June was down only 8.7%. CEO Ed Atsinger says June was an indication that business was starting to improve, however with COVID-19 cases increasing it’s difficult to know how that trend might play out.

Salel owns 95 stations that air both Christian and Conservative programming. The company also has a publishing division and a digital division.