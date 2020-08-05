Who Are The Best Managers in Radio?

Radio Ink
It’s time to make your nomination for Radio Ink‘s 2020 Best Managers in Radio list. Nominees must be current General Managers, Market Managers, or Regional Vice Presidents. The deadline for nominations is today at 5 p.m. Make your nomination HERE.

