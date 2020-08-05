The new role of CPR News Program Director will be focused on bringing a younger and more diverse audience to CPR News. The News PD will schedule the ideal mix of national programs, work closely with the CPR News team for best integration of Colorado content, optimize every element from host content to promotional messaging and music, coach hosts and reporters, and lead the development of special content. If you love audio, know public radio, and want to shape the future of one of the largest and most important public radio news stations in the country, apply today! Colorado Public Radio is committed to an inclusive and diverse staff, and welcomes the broadest range of candidates possible.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure CPR News is community focused and connected through content and presentation, to deliver more audience to news. Create a consistently engaging service across the state. Don’t be boring.

Build and refine national schedules on an ongoing basis with regular reviews. Includes implementing national special coverage and specials in consultation with CPR News. Primary contact with national producers and distributors on all programming related content.

Collaborate with CPR News management on optimizing the radio skills and performance of the news team, best placement of CPR News content through news magazines, local shows and special programming.

Evaluate and apply best practices for live and pre-recorded hosting and messaging through the week.

In collaboration with the News, Development and Production teams, oversee effective hosting and message delivery in all categories of content and promotion.

Ensure optimal flow of all promotional and interstitial or continuity messaging to create a listener focused experience. Includes regular messaging, membership drives and special funding or engagement activities. Particular focus on best use of business sponsorship territory through the year and across the state.

Work closely with the Production team to provide guidance and collaboration on all aspects of interstitial content, and occasional special content.

Work with the KRCC Station Manager to ensure the same principles and practices across the broadcast day and week.

Education and Experience Requirements:

At least three years of audio management experience. Public radio experience ideal, experience in a network radio environment a plus.

Proven skills in coaching and developing audio hosts and talent.

Deep familiarity with the sound, culture and values of public radio.

Application Requirements:

To apply, submit a cover letter that includes where you learned of the job opening, resume, three professional references and salary expectations to [email protected] with “News Program Director” in the subject line. Please also include links to samples of your work or projects you have led.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

No phone calls or drop ins please. Competitive benefits and salary commensurate with experience: salary range $100k-$130k.

Colorado Public Radio is an equal opportunity employer and encourages workplace diversity