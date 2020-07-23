IBA Officially In Business

The Independent Broadcasters Association has filed articles of incorporation in the State of Minnesota and is officially in business. Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone expects the IBA will be running at full speed in August.

An initial board of directors has also been selected: Deborah Barrera, R Communications; Kristin Cantrell, Seven Mountains Media and Cap City Communications; Darrell Calton, Iliad Media Group; Allen Dick, Dick Broadcasting; Mike Flood, Flood Communications; Kenneth Forte, R&F Communications; Charles Johnson, Northstar Broadcast; Kimberly Martinez, All Pro Broadcasting’ Gregory Pretko, Southern Stone Communications; Kelly Radandt, Woodward Radio Group; Tony Renda, Renda Broadcasting; David Stephens, Stephens Media Group; Ron Stone, Adams Radio Group; Tony Richards, Kensington Digital; Cindy Taylor, Ohio Midland Newsgroup; Rebecca White, Salem Media (of Indiana); Sandra Woodruff, Northwest Indy Radio.

“Our first board meeting will be scheduled for next week, to decide mostly organizational matters and to approve our business plan,” said Stone. “We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA. If you have not signed your company up, it is not too late.”

The IBA is designed to serve independent radio stations not being served by existing organizations and provide independent operators with ways to drive revenue and achieve cost benefits from scale that cannot be achieved alone.