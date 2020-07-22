RBR+TVBR Hosting Black Media Symposium

The event with our sister publication is set for Wednesday, August 19, from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. The symposium will live on Facebook and YouTube, co-hosted Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR Publisher Deborah Parenti and Urban One Regional VP Deon Levingston.

The program will include a keynote address on Black broadcasting issues and opportunities, followed by a panel of Black media executives about the role of Black media in everything from social movements to advertising and programming to Black consumers.

Featured panelists include Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO, American Urban Radio Networks; DuJuan McCoy, Owner/President & CEO, Circle City Broadcasting LLC; Karen Slade, VP/General Manager, KJLH-FM/Los Angeles; and Omar Thompson, Principal, 1Nine Marketing & Media.