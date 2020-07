PROGRAM DIRECTOR/MORNING HOST

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A RADIO TEAM THAT FEELS LIKE HOME? A TEAM OF RADIO PROS WITH PASSION, COMMITMENT AND TALENT THAT LOVE PRESENTING GREAT RADIO EVERYDAY? THEN WE WANT TO MEET YOU! WE’RE THE RANCH RADIO GROUP LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL TEXAS HILL COUNTRY AND WE HAVE A RARE PROGRAM DIRECTOR/MORNING SHOW HOST OPENING FOR OUR MARKET LEADING AND HERITAGE COUNTRY RADIO BRAND, “92.3, THE RANCH.” IF YOU’RE AN EXPERIENCED LEADER, COMMUNICATE WELL, WITH GOOD CONTENT SKILLS…THEN YOU’RE THE STRATEGIC PROGRAMMING MIND AND MORNING TALENT WE’RE SEEKING! OUR CURRENT HOST IS RETIRING AFTER YEARS OF SUCCESS AT THE RANCH, SO PLEASE RUSH YOUR RESUME AND AIRCHECK TO: [email protected].

THE RANCH RADIO GROUP IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.