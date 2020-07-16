“Period of Reflection” For Nick Cannon

Cannon will be off radio for a “period of reflection” according to his syndication network, Skyview. That includes Power 106 in L.A. Canon was recently fired from his ViacomCBS TV job for comments considered anti-Semetic.

Skyview Networks released the following statement: “Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused, and while we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy. During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will cease. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.”