Do You Recognize This News Anchor?

Our latest and greatest Blast From The Past comes from WCBS-AM News Anchor Steve Scott. Back in 1983, at the age of 21, Steve was anchoring the morning news for KLIV-AM/KARA-FM in San Jose. He was still a student at San Jose State University. But that didn’t last long….

Steve tells Radio Ink he stopped going to school to focus on his career. Fast forward 40 years…he finished his degree this year! Way to go Steve.

Congratulate Steve by e-mail at [email protected]

Send your Blast From The Past photo to [email protected]