Bonding With Radio

As part of RAB’s Business Unusual initiative, the RAB has announced its next Open for Business live-video presentation, hosted by RAB CEO Erica Farber. “Open for Business with Purpose,” will take place July 22 and 12 p.m. Central. Here’s the guest list…
- Maureen Carlson, Chief Program Officer, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
- Whitney McChane, Vice President, Marketing Communications, International Dairy Queen
- Quinton Martin, Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Vice President Community Marketing, Coca Cola, North America
- Roxanne Marati, Vice President of Sales, Entercom Communications in Denver, Colorado
- Sean Shannon, Vice President and Market Manager, Cumulus Media in Atlanta, Georgia
Registration is FREE for RAB Members for the live-video session and will later be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.