Bonding With Radio

As part of RAB’s Business Unusual initiative, the RAB has announced its next Open for Business live-video presentation, hosted by RAB CEO Erica Farber. “Open for Business with Purpose,” will take place July 22 and 12 p.m. Central. Here’s the guest list…

Maureen Carlson, Chief Program Officer, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Whitney McChane, Vice President, Marketing Communications, International Dairy Queen

Quinton Martin, Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Vice President Community Marketing, Coca Cola, North America

Roxanne Marati, Vice President of Sales, Entercom Communications in Denver, Colorado

Sean Shannon, Vice President and Market Manager, Cumulus Media in Atlanta, Georgia

Registration is FREE for RAB Members for the live-video session and will later be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.