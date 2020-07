The Home Depot held on to the top spot on the Media Monitors weekly chart last week, airing 82,050 commercials on radio stations all across the country. HD’s biggest competitor Lowe’s was 2nd (up from 4th) with 68,083 commercials. In the 3rd spot, Progressive Insurance (48,238), followed by GEICO (47,440). Rounding out the top five was Macy’s with 43,673.