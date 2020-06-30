Radio Ink Moves 2020 Top 40 to August

2020 marks the 24th year that Radio Ink will produce the annual list of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. Historically, the “Top 40” list has always appeared in the July issue of Radio Ink Magazine.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on radio, however, the editorial board of Radio Ink has decided to move the release of the Top 40 list to August.

Radio Ink EVP/Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “The interest this list generates every year, not only within the radio industry but among those in financial, investment, and advertising circles, speaks to the ripple effect of its influence and impact. It was decided that in determining the power players during this unprecedented year, we should also consider leadership in navigating the crisis as it continues to play out, and for that, more time would provide a better barometer.”

The Top 40 List of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio will appear in the August 17 issue of Radio Ink Magazine.