Programming Director

Zimmer Communications in mid-Missouri is looking for a Program Director for our heritage country station (KCLR) in Columbia, MO.

Some recent employees of ours have gone on to work for places like E! News, ESPN, TMZ, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, Sirius/XM and/or got jobs in cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Bristol, and Houston.

KCLR has been nationally recognized as the CMA/ACM Country Station of The Year numerous times and has also won the Marconi Award for Country Station of The Year.

You would be responsible for all aspects of the KCLR brand as Program Director, which include Music and Marketing while consistently coaching our veteran on air staff.

Experience with leading a team, music scheduling, website maintenance, and social media/digital are preferred. Though, we’re willing to train the right person though so this might be a good opportunity if you’re a current or former APD.

What We Offer:

• Competitive pay for a small market

• Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance package

• 401K with company match

• Vacation & Holidays

Who We Are:

We’re a Missouri-based, family-owned company with nine radio stations, three magazines, and a growing Digital/Events department.

Our Core Values:

– PASSION – A passion for helping others and ourselves achieve success.

– RESPECT – Respect the time, talent and contribution of every individual.

– CONTINUAL IMPROVEMENT- Be committed to continually improve professionally and personally.

– FUN – Life’s too short for anything else.

– LEADERSHIP – To rally teams toward achieving common objectives.

– OPENNESS – Always know where you stand. Never be afraid to share information.

– OWNERSHIP – Trust yourself and others to act quickly and independently. Take accountability for your actions.

– HUMILITY – Those who achieve the most brag the least.

Email your resume, mp3, social sites and anything else you feel we need to know about you to [email protected].

No phone calls, please.

