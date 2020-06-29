Home Depot Returns To The Top

Media Monitors says The Home Depot ran just under 85,000 ads on radio stations across the country last week. Progressive was next with 80,863. Rounding out the top five were Lowe’s (60,124), Babbel (51,412) and eBay (44,580)
