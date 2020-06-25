Is Greenberg Headed Back To Radio?

Both Barrett Sports Media and Outkick are reporting that Mike Greenberg is heading back to ESPN Radio, most likely in the noon to 3 p.m. slot. Greenberg hosted mornings with Mike Golic for nearly two decades.

It’s unknown what might happen to Golic being that both sites are also reporting that ESPN is looking at pairing up Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman to replace Golic and Trey Wingo in the morning slot on the network.

It’s also believed that Will Cain will be departing the network to work for Fox