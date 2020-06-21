600 More Stations Say Yes to IBA 

The Independent Broadcasters Association is closer to its goal of landing 3,000 stations to launch with another 600 stations committing last week. Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone says 424 owners running 2,395 radio stations are now on the roster.

Stone says the momentum he is seeing is incredible. “It takes time to build any organization as we all know. To see this kind of growth every week it screams volumes of how much independents need the help this association can deliver. We are going to hit our goal for sure…and very few independents will shy away once the organization is formed and they realize the benefits. It would not surprise me to ultimately have most of the 7,000 independents participating. Our future is in our own hands and we have to make the right choices now”.

Tony Renda is one of the 2,395 station owners that has signed up…and here are his comments why he believed the IBA’s time has come. “Recently I learned about the IBA and my response was, thank God. What took so long? I have personally seen how an association like this benefited the auto industry. Independent radio owners need this kind of association. As an owner of stations in six markets I know my strength is limited, but if I am part of a group of 3,000 plus stations, I am stronger, I have a voice. If I am part of a group that can offer a sophisticated national digital buying opportunity for advertisers…I am stronger. If I am part of a group that can create its own unique programming…I am stronger. If we can reduce my expenses and increase my revenue…I am stronger! I have been assured that IBA is not a replacement for the NAB, or RAB, or any organization but rather one that will enhance the tools we have now, and by doing so enhance our bottom lines.”

