MPR Eliminates 28 Positions

The coronavirus crisis has not only hit commercial radio hard, it is also impacting public radio in a big way. At Minnesota Public Radio, a decline in underwriting, corporate sponsorships, ticketed events and other income has forced the organization to cut staff and eliminate programs.

28 people will lose their jobs at MPR. Executive pay had already been cut by 20% to 35% and voluntary separations and furloughs implemented. All FY21 merit pay increases have been canceled for all employees, some work hours will be reduced and internal operating systems will be changed to cut costs.

MPR is also ending one of its podcasts – The Hilarious World of Depression – and they are ending the national production of Live from Here.

CEO Jon Tagert announced the changes in a letter posted to the MPR website HERE.