Cleveland Radio Comes Together

21 radio stations in Cleveland will join together Wednesday June 17 for Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion. The stations will take part in the first of its kind radio simulcast.

The stations represent the top radio corporations in the region: Radio One, iHeartMedia, Entercom Communications, Good Karma Brands and Salem Communications. The 90 minute Justice for All broadcast will be moderated by veteran newswoman Romona Robinson and feature Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert, and Urban League President/CEO Marsha Mockabee.

In a joint statement the leaders of the radio groups said, “A discussion as significant as this one requires all of us to come together and listen to each other. Together, our radio stations reach more than 95% of the people in Cleveland — people of all ages, races and backgrounds. We all recognize this unique inflection point in the history of our city and our country. Now is the time to share in a meaningful dialogue that allows us to hear people on all sides, recognize our similar views and discuss how we can begin to work together toward meaningful progress, including justice and equity for all.”