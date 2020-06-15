Do you have a passion for talk radio and social media? Take on the Day, LLC / The Dr. Laura Program is seeking a candidate with creative, new and fun ways to produce content on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. The candidate will have strong knowledge of the creativity tools to produce content across these platforms. In addition, value and understand the importance of a fast-paced work environment that is ever changing while understanding the performance of the creative works once distributed.

ABOUT THIS POSITION:

Take on the Day, LLC / The Dr. Laura Program seeks a part-time assistant content producer to produce high-impact social content for our social media avenues and website (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube and DrLaura.com).

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists with the creation of social media assets & marketing materials

Edit imagery & video into snack-sized social posts

Schedule and post content via HubSpot & Later

Assist Social Media Manager in developing new original content

QUALIFICATIONS:

Proficient with the Adobe Suite (Premiere & Photoshop)

Proficient with HubSpot

Canva and Later proficient a plus

Proficient with editing video

Proficient with image editing

Full understanding of top used social media platforms

Understanding of CMS / CRM for website content publishing

Excellent understanding of what makes content compelling

SKILLS AND TRAITS:

Outgoing, enthusiastic individual

Team player with attention to detail, adaptable skills and an open mindset

Can handle completing multiple tasks every day

Highly organized, able to piece together projects and manage sensitive data

Ability to communicate with a fast-paced show team and management by email, phone and text.

Able to deliver assets on time and within the production schedule

Copywriter skills essential

Integrity is key.

Job Location: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA, USA

(required to work on-site as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted)

Employment Type: Part-Time

Compensation: $20 USD Hourly

Send resume to: [email protected]