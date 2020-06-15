Do you have a passion for talk radio and social media? Take on the Day, LLC / The Dr. Laura Program is seeking a candidate with creative, new and fun ways to produce content on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. The candidate will have strong knowledge of the creativity tools to produce content across these platforms. In addition, value and understand the importance of a fast-paced work environment that is ever changing while understanding the performance of the creative works once distributed.
ABOUT THIS POSITION:
Take on the Day, LLC / The Dr. Laura Program seeks a part-time assistant content producer to produce high-impact social content for our social media avenues and website (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube and DrLaura.com).
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Assists with the creation of social media assets & marketing materials
Edit imagery & video into snack-sized social posts
Schedule and post content via HubSpot & Later
Assist Social Media Manager in developing new original content
QUALIFICATIONS:
Proficient with the Adobe Suite (Premiere & Photoshop)
Proficient with HubSpot
Canva and Later proficient a plus
Proficient with editing video
Proficient with image editing
Full understanding of top used social media platforms
Understanding of CMS / CRM for website content publishing
Excellent understanding of what makes content compelling
SKILLS AND TRAITS:
Outgoing, enthusiastic individual
Team player with attention to detail, adaptable skills and an open mindset
Can handle completing multiple tasks every day
Highly organized, able to piece together projects and manage sensitive data
Ability to communicate with a fast-paced show team and management by email, phone and text.
Able to deliver assets on time and within the production schedule
Copywriter skills essential
Integrity is key.
Job Location: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA, USA
(required to work on-site as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted)
Employment Type: Part-Time
Compensation: $20 USD Hourly
Send resume to: [email protected]