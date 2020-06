We have a special Facebook Live planned for Thursday at 1:00 this week. Our topic: “Ending Racism in America. What Role Should Radio Play?” One of our guests will be Angela Yee from The syndicated Breakfast Club Morning Show. Additional guests will be announced Tuesday. This Facebook Live event will be hosted by Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and VP for Urban Programming at Cumulus Kenny Smoov. Set yourself a reminder HERE.