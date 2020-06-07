For the 28th year, Radio Ink is proud to present radio’s symbol of excellence and achievement in sales, marketing, and management, the 2020 Radio Wayne™ Awards. Your deadline is Friday, June 12. Make your nomination HERE.

These awards, created by Radio Ink founder Eric Rhoads, recognize the dedicated professionals operating at the station and street levels and give them the praise they richly deserve. The awards were named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, who devoted his life to increasing professionalism in radio.

According to Deborah Parenti, EVP/Publisher of Radio Ink, the tradition continues. “Radio Wayne has always been about the people who raise the level of professionalism every day in markets large and small, helping businesses stay in business and as such, workers in jobs and the wheels of the economy turning. Especially in light of the crisis we have been going through, the marketing wisdom and expertise radio sellers and managers bring to clients, from restaurants to retail, from Main Street to Madison Avenue, has never been more important and necessary. We encourage everyone to nominate someone who deserves industry recognition and our thanks.”

Nominations are now open for the Radio Wayne Awards in the following categories:

Integrated/Digital Seller of the Year

Streetfighter of the Year

Sales Manager/Director of the Year (1-2 stations)

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (3+ stations)

Market/General Manager of the Year

These awards honor radio superstars whose hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm for radio separate them from the pack. When the prestigious Radio Wayne trophy sits on their desk, it reminds them — and others — that they are the best in the entire radio industry and that they uphold high standards for radio.

The 28th anniversary Radio Wayne Awards will be presented in the fall.

