The Head of This Ad Agency Loves Writing Radio Ads

Steve Connelly, the Founder of Boston ad agency Connelly Partners, joined us on Facebook Tuesday. Steve told us how his clients are advertising during a pandemic, why he loves writing radio ads and how salespeople should be calling on their clients. Watch the interview on Facebook or YouTube. Connolly’s clients include The Mass State Lottery, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Museum of Fine Arts and The NE Aquarium. Our next Facebook Live event will be Thursday at 1:00PM Eastern and our guest is the CEO of Primte Time Marketing, Jordan Kirshenbaum.