MPR To Focus On Community Healing

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while being detained by police in Minneapolis; Minnesota Public Radio is presenting a Call To Mind virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, June 3. The Zoom event will focus on how the racial and cultural trauma affects people.

Angela Davis of MPR news will lead the virtual conversation, Spotlight On Black Trauma and Policing, that will include community leaders and cultural trauma experts. The panel will discuss support and treatments that are available to promote community healing and how to prevent future incidents.

The event is set for 12:30-2 P.M. CT.