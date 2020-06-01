A Louder Voice For Radio.com

Entercom has announced a new partnership with technology company SoundHound. The new deal will make Radio.com accessible via Houndify, SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform.

“SoundHound is blazing a path for voice-enabled technology and we’re excited for our premium content to be accessible on their growing platform,” said David Rosenbloom, Vice President, Corporate Business Development, Entercom. “This strategic partnership will expand our voice function accessibility and most importantly provide a safe way for users to consume their favorite audio using Houndify’s ingenious conversational abilities.”

“Offering the highest quality voice-enabled content is a critical part of our overall mission,” said Kamyar Mohajer, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and International Expansion, SoundHound Inc. “We’re therefore thrilled to announce RADIO.COM as a Houndify Domain Partner and are looking forward to providing Houndify users with access to their vast network of radio stations just by using their voice.”