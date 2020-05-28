We’re Back on Facebook Live Today

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Bruce Mittman joins us on Facebook Live today at 11:00AM Eastern. Bruce is not only CEO of Community Broadcasters, he’s the CEO of Mittcom, a full service advertising agency billing $80 million. Join us live on Facebook today at 11:00.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here