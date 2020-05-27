Our Free Webinar Is Today

For the last several weeks, radio station account managers have been terrified to pick up the phone and call their clients. Why? Because in many cases, that call (or email) has turned into a pause in their campaign or an outright cancellation.

Today at 1pm Eastern, Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan will host a free webinar with D.J. Williams, Author of “soundBAIT: Creative Weapons of MASS Distraction.” DJ will share his ideas and tips that will help make what you have to say be received with enthusiasm on the other end of the line.

