Our Free Webinar Is Today

For the last several weeks, radio station account managers have been terrified to pick up the phone and call their clients. Why? Because in many cases, that call (or email) has turned into a pause in their campaign or an outright cancellation.
Today at 1pm Eastern, Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan will host a free webinar with D.J. Williams, Author of “soundBAIT: Creative Weapons of MASS Distraction.” DJ will share his ideas and tips that will help make what you have to say be received with enthusiasm on the other end of the line.
Register HERE
Why scheduled so far out? We need that kind of information RIGHT NOW. My team has been back in the field for two weeks now.
LOL, Radio Head. Sadly, there may be truth to what you say. The insufferably long commercial cluster breaks literally drove many listeners away from radio listening, to streaming apps and other options. The in-car radio listening is /was the backbone of radio, but only time will tell if that returns. If 30% of workers continue to work at home after stay-at-home is lifted, that will continue to have a devastating influence on stations’ listenership and cumes.
Free advise right now for A.E.’s and Sales Managers. Learn a new career skill and don’t walk but RUN from a dead industry. You are welcome free of charge from a 25 year veteran.
It’s thinking like that “radio Head” that is killing our industry. Separate the smaller broadcast companies that do a lot of good for their communities and are still live and local front the big corporate companies like iHeart and Cumulus who are designed to simply suck blood for less than average programming, not to mention how they completely devalue the product time and time again. I would agree that staying with large corporate companies would be good to bail from but the industry on its own is far from dead. Listeners like free, live and local broadcasting as proven many times over and over. Problem is if you are looking at radio now like you did 25 years ago then no wonder you have that feeling. Ive also been in the business for approx 24 years mostly under the sales umbrella and now upper management so I understand the evolution and need to constantly change and adapt.