Free Webinar For AE’s, Sales Managers Looking For Inspiration

For the last several weeks, radio station account managers have been terrified to pick up the phone and call their clients. Why? Because in many cases, that call (or email) has turned into a pause in their campaign or an outright cancellation.
On Wednesday May 27th at 1pm, D.J. Williams, Author of “soundBAIT: Creative Weapons of MASS Distraction” will share some ideas and tips that will help make what you have to say be received with enthusiasm on the other end of the line.
LOL, Radio Head. Sadly, there may be truth to what you say. The insufferably long commercial cluster breaks literally drove many listeners away from radio listening, to streaming apps and other options. The in-car radio listening is /was the backbone of radio, but only time will tell if that returns. If 30% of workers continue to work at home after stay-at-home is lifted, that will continue to have a devastating influence on stations’ listenership and cumes.
Free advise right now for A.E.’s and Sales Managers. Learn a new career skill and don’t walk but RUN from a dead industry. You are welcome free of charge from a 25 year veteran.