We Go Right To The Hot Spot in Today’s Podcast

Pamal Broadcasting Market Manager Bruce Feniger says business is down between 30% and 60%, depending on the month, since the pandemic hit. The good news is he’s seeing signs of business returning in June. Bruce runs the Hudson Valley market for Pamal which is right near the hotspot of the virus. Check out how he’s making the best of this horrible situation for his team and the company. LISTEN

Check out every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.