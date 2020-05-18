Free Webinar For AE’s, Sales Managers Looking For Inspiration

For the last several weeks, radio station account managers have been terrified to pick up the phone and call their clients. Why? Because in many cases, that call (or email) has turned into a pause in their campaign or an outright cancellation.

On Wednesday May 27th at 1pm, D.J. Williams, Author of “soundBAIT: Creative Weapons of MASS Distraction” will share some ideas and tips that will help make what you have to say be received with enthusiasm on the other end of the line.

