Pierre Was Perfect on Our Facebook Live Show

That’s what our readers are telling us. Chief Insights Officer at Cumulus/Westwood One Pierre Bouvard provided rock solid statistics about radio – and the consumer – coming out of the coronavirus crisis. As one of our viewers told us after the interview, ‘it was the first webinar where I actually took notes.’ Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
Not only is he “perfect”, he’s a great guy! Pierre was my client at several different accounts when I was selling ads at R&R, and he is one of the nicest clients I worked with.