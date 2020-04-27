More Free Promotion For Thursday Radiothon

HRN Media Network, a Gen Media Partners company, will be contributing inventory to the Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon campaign. The radiothin to raise money for 200 local food banks will take place Thursday on thousands of radio stations across the country.

“Gen Media Partners, HRN Media Network, and Sun Broadcasting Group have been a tremendous help in scaling this up,” said Ron Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Adams Media, who initiated the Radio Cares campaign. “I’m particularly grateful to their team, including Ann Rysenga, Danno Wolkoff, and Julio Aponte for lending their expertise and inventory to the Radio Cares Task Force. “Eliminating hunger in America has brought out the best in our industry.”

“Our relationship with independent and Hispanic broadcasters across the country put us in a unique position to help Ron launch this philanthropic effort,” noted Kevin Garrity, Chief Executive Officer of Gen Media Partners. “Hispanic communities have been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Radio is a powerful voice in Hispanic communities, and we’re proud to have HRN and Sun join with radio groups and other networks in this industry-wide effort to help bring relief from hunger to America.”

Radio groups and stations interested in participating in The Feeding America Emergency Radiothon may join on the Radio Cares website, www.radiocares.org.