Everything You Need To Know About Tech

We’re back on Facebook Live today at 1PM Eastern. Leo Laporte is our guest. He’s a 15-year podcaster and long-time tech radio show host. If you’re still fumbling with Zoom, trying to figure out how to sell digital, or wondering about the future of technology and how it relates to you, check out the show today on FACEBOOK or YOUTUBE.

Here’s a listing of our upcoming Facebook/YouTube Live guests:

April 28 @ 11:00AM Eastern – Mike McVay

April 30 @ 11:00AM Eastern – Jay Myers

May 5 @ 11:00 AM Eastern – Lee Abrams

Our previous Facebook Live/YouTube interviews:

April 21 – Bob Liodice – How to Help Advertisers Survive The Crisis

April 14 – Jeff McHugh – How to Keep Your Audience Engaged

April 7 – Stephanie Few – How to Get Your Share of Government Loans