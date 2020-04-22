Skyview Announces Partnership With VSiN

With 21 states recently legalizing sports betting and 21 more states with active legislation on the docket, there’s no doubt the sports gambling industry was gaining momentum before the coronovirus crisis hit, bringing the sports world to a complete standstill.

VSiN is a growing 24/7 sports betting information network. Content includes the morning show “Follow the Money,” legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger’s “My Guys in the Desert,” the analytics driven “A Numbers Game,” and “Lombardi Line,” hosted by former NFL executive, Michael Lombardi.

The announcement today means Skyview Networks will become the exclusive sales partner for VSiN’s 24/7 lineup, its SiriusXM channel (204), and its one-minute Action Updates.

“As sports betting expands across the country, VSiN has carved a unique position in the industry through its unmatched ability to deliver the insight and analysis this new and growing audience needs,” said Brian Musburger, CEO of VSiN. “VSiN has significantly expanded both its video and audio distribution over the past year, and as we continue to grow into one of the leading syndicators of sports content, we’re excited to partner with Skyview Networks, whose understanding of the sports audience, ability to surgically target relevant audiences, and close ties with sports leagues will be integral to our future growth.”

“Skyview is in a strong position to partner with content creators as a full-service audio shop and is actively engaging in deals that bring exciting, high-demand content, like VSiN’s programming and analysis, to the industry,” said Ken Thiele, CEO of Skyview Networks. Under this new agreement, Skyview Networks affiliate sales will expand VSiN’s audience reach and grow VSiN’s revenue through Skyview’s network audio sales team.